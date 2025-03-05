Houston 16-year-old charged with capital murder for killing of 17-year-old

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Houston police are searching for a 16-year-old who they believe is responsible for shooting another teen to death.

The crime happened late last year. Officers were called to an apartment complex parking lot in the 2900 block of Fulton Street, shortly before noon on Oct. 29, 2024. They found Isaiah Avila, 17, fatally shot. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

During their investigation, police learned identities of the suspects as three juvenile males. Two of them are in the custody of Harris County Juvenile Probation authorities.

On Feb. 24, a judge signed an order permitting HPD to release the name and a photo of the wanted juvenile suspect. JaVory McDuell, 16, is charged with capital murder.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of McDuell is urged to contact the HPD Homicide Division at 713-308-3600 or speak anonymously with Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS.