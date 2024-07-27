Home invasion suspect hospitalized after allegedly getting into gunfight with homeowners, HPD says

A home invasion suspect was shot multiple times after allegedly getting into a gunfight with homeowners on Beechnut, Houston police said.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A violent home invasion in Houston's Alief area on Friday ended with one of the alleged suspects in the hospital, according to police.

The Houston Police Department said at about 11 p.m., a woman called 911 saying four to five men were outside her home on Beechnut, pounding on her door with rifles.

HPD said at some point, the suspects forced their way inside. That's when police said there was an exchange of gunfire between the people living in the apartment and the group of suspects.

During the gunfire, one suspect was reportedly hit.

"No one inside the home was injured however, one of the suspects was struck multiple times in the head," Lt. T. Riley with HPD said. "He has been transported to a local hospital and is in critical condition."

So far, it's unclear what happened to the other suspects accused of breaking into the home or what their motive was.

If you have any information, authorities urge you to call Crime Stoppers or HPD's major assaults division.

