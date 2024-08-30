NHL player Johnny Gaudreau, brother Matthew killed after being struck by suspected drunk driver

NHL hockey player and New Jersey native Johnny Gaudreau and his brother, Matthew, have been identified as the two bicyclists who were struck and killed by a vehicle on Thursday nig

NHL hockey player and New Jersey native Johnny Gaudreau and his brother, Matthew, have been identified as the two bicyclists who were struck and killed by a vehicle on Thursday nig

NHL hockey player and New Jersey native Johnny Gaudreau and his brother, Matthew, have been identified as the two bicyclists who were struck and killed by a vehicle on Thursday nig

NHL hockey player and New Jersey native Johnny Gaudreau and his brother, Matthew, have been identified as the two bicyclists who were struck and killed by a vehicle on Thursday nig

OLDMANS TWP., New Jersey -- NHL hockey player Johnny Gaudreau and his brother, Matthew were struck and killed by a vehicle while riding bicycles on Thursday night in New Jersey.

Police say the driver who hit the brothers is suspected of being under the influence of alcohol at the time of the crash.

The Columbus Blue Jackets, as well as New Jersey state troopers, confirmed the passing of the Gaudreau brothers on Friday morning.

The crash happened around 8:30 p.m. on Pennsville Auburn Road.

Johnny, 31, and Matthew, 29, were traveling north on County Route 551, close to the fog line of the roadway. Police say 43-year-old Sean M. Higgins, of Woodstown, New Jersey, was traveling north on CR 551 in a Jeep Grand Cherokee when he allegedly attempted to pass a slower-moving sedan and SUV.

Higgins entered the southbound lanes of the roadway, and passed the sedan. When he attempted to reenter the northbound lanes, the SUV in front of him moved into the middle of the roadway, splitting the north and south lanes in order to safely pass two bicyclists on the right side of the road.

Higgins then attempted to pass the SUV on the right and struck the Gaudreau brothers from behind, troopers said.

The Gaudreau brothers died from their injuries, according to state police.

According to the police affidavit, the trooper who arrived on the scene detected a "strong odor of alcohol," and Higgins allegedly told the trooper he had consumed "five to six beers" before the crash.

Higgins allegedly told investigators that he thought the driver of the SUV was trying to stop him from passing. Higgins told investigators that his consumption of alcohol contributed to his impatience and reckless driving, according to the criminal complaint.

The trooper also said Higgins then failed a field sobriety test.

Higgins has been charged with two counts of death by auto, state police said.

He is being held at a local correctional facility.

The crash comes the day before Gaudreau's sister, Katie, is to be married during a ceremony in New Jersey on Friday, followed by a reception in Philadelphia. Both brothers were listed as groomsmen on her wedding website.

"The Gaudreau siblings were proud New Jersey natives," New Jersey Governor Phil Murphy.said in part in a statement.

The Columbus Blue Jackets posted to social media, saying they are "shocked and devastated by this unimaginable tragedy."

"Johnny played the game with great joy which was felt by everyone that saw him on the ice," the Blue Jackets wrote. "He brought a genuine love for hockey with him everywhere he played from Boston College to the Calgary Flames to Team USA to the Blue Jackets. He thrilled fans in a way only Johnny Hockey could. The impact he had on our organization and our sport was profound, but pales in comparison to the indelible impression he made on everyone who knew him."

Gaudreau played in 11 NHL seasons for the Flames and Blue Jackets. He joined Columbus for the 2022-23 season and posted 12 goals and 48 assists in 81 games last season.

"The National Hockey League family is shocked and saddened by the tragic passing of Columbus Blue Jackets forward Johnny Gaudreau and his brother Matthew," NHL commissioner Gary Bettman said in a statement. "While Johnny's infectious spirit for the game and show-stopping skills on the ice earned him the nickname 'Johnny Hockey,' he was more than just a dazzling hockey player; he was a doting father and beloved husband, son, brother and teammate who endeared himself to every person fortunate enough to have crossed his path."

Nicknamed "Johnny Hockey" because of his love for the game, Gaudreau was a star at Gloucester Catholic High School in Gloucester, Camden County before becoming an NHL star.

He's played 11 professional seasons, starting his career with the Calgary Flames and most recently playing for the Columbus Blue Jackets.

Gaudreau is survived his wife Meredith; their children, Noa and Johnny; his parents, Guy and Jane; and sisters Kristen and Katie.

Matthew Gaudreau also played at Boston College and for various teams in the minor leagues.

Johnny Gaudreau is the second Columbus Blue Jackets player killed in the last couple years. Matiss Kivlenieks died in 2021 after blocking a firework to protect teammates at a 4th of July party.

Kivlenieks suffered chest trauma from an errant fireworks mortar blast, according to officials. Police said the firework tilted slightly and started to fire toward people nearby. Kivlenieks was in a hot tub and was trying to move out of the way of the firework when he was struck. His death was ruled an accident.