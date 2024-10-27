Hobby Airport delays and diverts flights after aircraft's "hot brakes" blocks runway, officials say

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Hobby Airport announced flight delays after an Alert II was signaled after an aircraft experienced "hot brakes" on the runway on Saturday evening.

The video above is from ABC13's 24/7 livestream.

According to the airport, ARFF and airport ops have responded to the alert to tow the aircraft off the runway.

Airport officials said the incident has resulted in flight diversions to nearby cities like Austin and flight delays.

Flights diverted will be arriving later on Saturday night, airport officials said.