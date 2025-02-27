HLSR scholarship fuels student's dream

Sean Laguna questioned how he would get to college. For him, it wasn't as easy as turning the key. The difference one scholarship made.

Sean Laguna questioned how he would get to college. For him, it wasn't as easy as turning the key. The difference one scholarship made.

Sean Laguna questioned how he would get to college. For him, it wasn't as easy as turning the key. The difference one scholarship made.

Sean Laguna questioned how he would get to college. For him, it wasn't as easy as turning the key. The difference one scholarship made.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Obstacles can prevent people from moving forward. For Sean Laguna, transportation was that roadblock.

Living outside the city, the Westside High School student questioned how he would get to college. For him, it wasn't as easy as turning the key. That changed in 2023 when he was awarded a Houston Livestock Show & Rodeo scholarship.

"I'm able to get to my classes a lot easier. I can now live on campus, and I'm able to focus on school and what's important," Laguna said.

The 20-year-old is currently a sophomore at the University of Houston studying mechanical engineering. He is also the academic chair of the Society of Hispanic Professional Engineers. Laguna said his passion for engines started with his dad.

"My mom has a 2001 Suzuki Grand Vitara... keeping it alive was definitely hard," Laguna shared. "My dad would enlist my help every now and then to kind of do some modifications on the vehicle. It was really fun to see like all the valves and everything and just to see what's under the hood."

After college, Laguna wants to contribute to cutting-edge technology in additive manufacturing. His ultimate goal is to work in motorsport engineering, specifically Formula 1 racing.