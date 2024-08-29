Hit-and-run passenger linked to shooting call at nearby restaurant in Montgomery County: Police

SHENANDOA, Texas (KTRK) -- A twisted jail reunion awaits two suspects involved in crimes within an hour of one another, according to the Shenandoah Police Department.

In Tuesday's incident, police said officers were dispatched to the Portofino Shopping Center for a hit-and-run incident that happened on I-45. While talking to the victims, the suspect's vehicle was found in a separate parking lot, and the suspect was taken into custody.

Within an hour, officers were then called to a shots fired call at a nearby restaurant, where several witnesses said the suspect fled to the Home Depot. When law enforcement arrived, the suspect was found in the bathroom of the home improvement store with a self-inflicted gunshot wound to his foot.

Shenandoah police add that a firearm was found in the parking lot of the restaurant, where the suspect tried hiding it after shooting himself. After a complete sweep of the Home Depot's restroom, officers reported finding another firearm stashed away.

"Unknown to officers at the time, (the injured suspect) arrived in our area as a passenger in the Camaro involved in the hit-and-run accident," police said on social media.

The wounded passenger has been charged with disorderly conduct, discharging a firearm in a public place, with the potential of more charges to come.