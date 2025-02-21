Historical marker honors first Black lifeguards of Galveston

The state marker was installed along the Seawall in an area once known as Brown Beach.

The state marker was installed along the Seawall in an area once known as Brown Beach.

The state marker was installed along the Seawall in an area once known as Brown Beach.

The state marker was installed along the Seawall in an area once known as Brown Beach.

GALVESTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A new Texas historical marker is shining a light on the under told story of Galveston's first black lifeguards. The marker is located along the Seawall near 27th street.

David Mitchell is the chair of the African American beach Lifeguard Memorial project, which pushed for the marker. He said the area from 27th to 29th streets was formerly known as Brown Beach.

"This is an area of where they protected and served African American beachgoers during segregation between the years of 1930 up until 1962," Mitchell said.

The marker recognizes the heroic actions of the lifeguards amid the physical and social challenges during segregation. The marker was unveiled on February 1st with descendants of the lifeguards in attendance. Galveston County Precinct 3 Constable Derreck Rose's father, John Ned, was among those honored.

"Oh, I wish he was here today so he can see this," Constable Rose said. "It's an honor and a privilege of serving his legacy of being a first responder, here in Galveston County."

Kennisha Allen with the Old Central Culture Center in Galveston said the marker is part of a larger, ongoing effort to preserve African American history on the island.

"There's a lot of rich history here in Galveston, Texas that you can find here on the island and there's great stories to be told. So, if we don't keep our history alive or we don't keep marking the place where we were back in the day, then all that history would be gone and lost." Allen said.

To view a map of historical markers in Galveston, visit here.