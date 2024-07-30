NC Gov. Roy Cooper withdraws name from consideration as Harris' running mate

RALEIGH, N.C. -- Gov. Roy Cooper has withdrawn his name from consideration as Kamala Harris' running mate.

North Carolina's governor opted not to be a candidate in the vice president's search for someone to be on her presidential ticket, in part, The Associated Press reported, because of concerns that his Republican lieutenant governor would assume control when he travels out of state if he were selected.

Cooper, 67, withdrew before Harris formally began soliciting vetting material from potential vice presidents, the people said. They spoke on the condition of anonymity to discuss the sensitive search process. Harris' search is ongoing and her teams of lawyers and political aides are still reviewing information on a narrowing list of potential candidates.

In a tweet Monday evening, Cooper said this "wasn't the right time."

Experts maintained this isn't Cooper saying so long to politics - on the contrary.

He could still be considered for a cabinet role if Harris were to win the presidency or there's a chance he could try to run for Senate in 2026.

"Come for basketball, come for hockey, come for NASCAR, golf, we are ready for it," Cooper said in a Monday night Zoom call dubbed "White Dudes for Harris."

The call raised more than $3 million for Harris' presidential campaign.

"We know that this country needs Kamala Harris more than ever right now, and we can hold the key," Cooper said on the call.

The governor made no mention of the tweet where he said he was bowing out of the chance to be picked for vice president.

"It wasn't something Roy Cooper could look at and say this might be my stepping stone to presidency. Would've been likely how he ended his political career," said Mac McCorkle, a longtime North Carolina politics guru and a professor at Duke University.

McCorkle said he believes Cooper saw his political future better set in a role in Harris' cabinet as commerce or education secretary. He also did not rule out Cooper running against Republican U.S. Sen. Thom Tillis in 2026.

"Given (Pennsylvania Gov. Josh) Shapiro and (Minnesota Gov. Tim) Walz and (Kentucky Gov. Andy) Beshear have some very similar qualifications, it wasn't like he was leaving her high and dry with no other picks," McCorkle said.

Cooper, the former chairman of the Democratic Governors Association, has been close to Harris since they were both state attorneys general. His potential selection was seen as a possible asset in shifting North Carolina - the Democrats' only significant opportunity to expand on their 2020 map - into Harris' hands.

Under the state constitution, North Carolina Lt. Gov. Mark Robinson, who is the GOP's nominee to replace the term-limited Cooper, becomes acting governor and can assume the Democrat's powers when he travels out of state.

Cooper, according to one of the people, has expressed concern about what Robinson might do if he were to leave the state extensively for campaign travel.

Robinson is an ardent social conservative, who once called abortion "child sacrifice.

McCorkle confirmed that there was something to Cooper bowing out because he was worried about the lieutenant governor.

It was something Cooper addressed on the Zoom call Monday night.

"He has said women who can't keep their skirts down are having abortions, that's the kind of disrespect for women we see with many MAGA Republicans," Cooper said.

The New York Times first reported that Cooper had withdrawn himself from the process, but did not detail the timing of his decision or his rationale. The Harris campaign declined to comment.

Spokespeople for Cooper didn't immediately respond to emails and phone messages late Monday from the AP.

The Associated Press contributed.