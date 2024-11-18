Fired Harris County Public Health director faces felony charges in investigation into $6M contract

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas (KTRK) -- The former top leader of Harris County Public Health is facing felony charges stemming from an alleged multimillion-dollar bid-rigging scheme, according to the district attorney's office.

The charge of misuse of official information was filed more than two months after Barbie Robinson was fired from her role.

Robinson was relieved of duty in August after questions were raised in a Houston Chronicle report about her department hiring a California for-profit company that she reportedly had ties to.

In 2021, DEMA Consulting & Management was hired by Harris County to run two COVID-related projects shortly after Robinson was hired.

By the end of that year, the company would beat out The Harris Center, a state agency dedicated to mental health services, by a fraction of a point to run a new program involving 911.

READ MORE: Questions surround $6 million contract between California company and Harris County

ABC13's partners at the Houston Chronicle are raising questions about how a California company landed a $6 million contract with Harris County.

Emails obtained by the Chronicle suggested conflicts of interest, including communications before the contract was ever formally awarded.

The report said DEMA seemingly believed they'd been picked for the 911 diversion project before the deal was complete.

The timing of the contracts and Robinson's California connections raised concerns.

A spokesperson for the county said DEMA was not a factor in her dismissal.

Following her termination, DEMA released a statement saying in part, "Despite factually untrue rumors to the contrary, DEMA does not and never had any knowledge of the inner workings of Harris County Public Health."

Former Harris Center director Shaukat Zakaria spoke to ABC13 in August and said he was surprised they lost the contract because they put in a lower bid.

"It was odd that a for-profit agency was awarded the contract over a county agency they controlled," Zakaria explained. "We were all stunned when the email came out that the contract had been awarded, even though it hadn't. It was our first clue that something was going on. That was one of the reasons I decided to resign after working on the board for eight years."

Harris County Administrator Diana Ramirez sent ABC13 the following statement back in August on Robinson's firing:

"Today, I made the difficult decision to dismiss Barbie Robinson from her role as Executive Director of Harris County Public Health. We remain committed to the health and well-being of our community. To ensure continuity of leadership, Deputy County Administrator Leah Barton will step in as Interim Executive Director of Harris County Public Health. We are launching a national search immediately to find a new Executive Director who will continue to drive our mission forward. Our focus remains on serving the people of Harris County in alignment with our countywide goals and guiding principles. I appreciate the hard work of our Harris County Public Health team and their continued commitment during this transition."

ABC13 could not reach Robinson for comment.

For updates, follow Mo Haider on Facebook, X and Instagram.

READ MORE: Harris County Public Health director relieved of duty after investigation into $6 million contract