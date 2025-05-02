Charges dismissed against former Harris County Public Health director in alleged $40M bidding scheme

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas (KTRK) -- The Harris County District Attorney has dropped felony charges against the former director of Harris County Public Health.

Barbie Robinson had been charged with charged with misusing official information, tampering with government records, and fraudulent securing of document execution.

The charges were tied an alleged $40 million effort to steer taxpayer money to two different companies.

Robinson was eventually fired after the Houston Chronicle raised questions about the alleged scheme.

Harris County Health Director Barbie Robinson was relieved of duty after questions arose over a $6 million contract between the county and California.

On Friday, the Harris County District Attorney's Office announced it found no evidence Robinson did anything wrong, citing some the following reasons:

No evidence that Robinson obtained any tangible personal or monetary benefit from how these contracts were awarded.

No evidence to prove that there was any attempt to deceive, coerce, defraud, or harm the county by Robinson through the contract award process.

Robinson's previous relationships with IBM and DEMA were well-known and not actively concealed during the contract award process.

"After an exhaustive review of the evidence concluded by career prosecutors, the HCDAO has determined that the State cannot prove any of the charged offenses beyond a reasonable doubt and that pursuing this case is not in the interests of justice," the DA's office said.

