More than 153K votes have been cast in Harris County on Election Day

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas (KTRK) -- Millions of people are voting at the polls across the state, and in Harris County, more than 150,000 voters have already cast their ballots.

On the morning of Election Day, the Metropolitan Multi-Service Center on W. Gray near Dunlavy saw very few lines as rain poured through, but those lines could ramp up soon.

There are about 700 polling places in Harris County, and as of 1 p.m. Tuesday, more than 153,000 votes had been cast. But most of the votes in this election have already been cast; in fact, 1.2 million people in Harris County voted during early voting.

Like every election, there are also concerns about problems at the polls, but so far, there have been none.

All election polls will remain open until 7 p.m. Tuesday.

