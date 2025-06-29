Great-grandpa overcome with emotion after learning newborn is named after him | VIDEO

A man had a sweet reaction to learning his great-grandson had been named after him.

The sweet moment happened in Gallipolis, Ohio, on June 19.

Reagin Conley shared the video of his grandfather meeting his newborn son.

"We captured my grandpa finding out his great-grandson was named after him! We waited until he came to the hospital to see the baby to reveal it!" Conley told Storyful.

The video shows Conley's grandfather walking up to the newborn and quickly realizing they share a name.

He is overcome with emotion as he repeats, "You're kidding me. You're kidding me."

He then hugs his grandson.

The baby's name is Teddy, according to a Facebook post.