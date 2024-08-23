Google will invest more than $1 billion into 2 Texas data centers

HOUSTON, Texas -- Google is making a big investment in Texas to the tune of $1 billion.

According to a news release, the tech giant will spend more than $1 billion to support its cloud and data center infrastructure. The company is also expanding its commitment to clean energy.

The $1 billion will be spent on data center campuses in Midlothian and Red Oak to help meet the growing demand for Google Cloud, AI innovations, and other digital products and services such as Search, Maps, and Workspace.

