Galveston PD search for suspect accused of fatally shooting man during argument

GALVESTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A man was shot and killed Thursday morning; now police are asking for help in finding the suspect responsible.

At about 3 a.m., officers with the Galveston Police Department responded to the 1000 block of 44th Street to a call of shots fired outside of a home.

Once on the scene, officers found a man dead with several gunshot wounds. According to police, the shooting is believed to have stemmed from an argument between the two men.

The identity of the victim has not been released. However, police said they are searching for a suspect who is described as a Hispanic man in a newer model truck.

Police said the suspect was last seen wearing a red shirt and blue jeans. He is believed to be armed and should be considered dangerous. It's believed the suspect is no longer in Galveston County, and notices have been issued to surrounding areas.

Anyone with information on the suspect is urged to call the Galveston Police Department at 409-765-3779 or report information anonymously to Galveston County Crime Stoppers at 409-763-8477.

