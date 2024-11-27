After 40 years, Stewart Beach's pavilion is being demolished

GALVESTON, Texas (KTRK) -- After 40 years, a well-known Galveston beach structure is being demolished.

On Wednesday, construction crews started to demolish the Stewart Beach pavilion. There's even a live feed where people can watch the demolition.

The Galveston Parks Board, which operates the pavilion, said the pavilion was constructed in 1984. In March, Galveston city council approved spending $158,814 to demolish the aging structure.

In a presentation from 2018, the board said the pavilion isn't cheap to maintain. The annual operating maintenance costs are upwards of $70,000.

The board said the current structure has corrosion, erosion and structural issues. The parks board hired a firm to create renderings of what a new pavilion would look like.

It's unclear what exactly will be built once the pavilion is demolished. The Stewart Beach social media account told followers to "stay tuned" when it comes to what's next.