Frontier Airlines introducing 'first class-style' seats

The latest move by Frontier is another sign of the difficulty budget airlines have had making money on no-frills tickets.

Frontier Airlines is the latest no-frills carrier getting into the premium seating game - with what it's referring to as "first class-style" seats.

The "luxurious, spacious seats" will be available in late 2025, Frontier announced on Tuesday. Aircraft will be reconfigured to replace the existing first two rows with the new seats, the airline told CNN. Pricing details are not yet available.

The airline joins struggling rival Spirit Airlines in creating a new premium offering. Spirit rolled out premium "Go Big" bundles over the summer allowing passengers to pay extra for tickets that include items such as snacks, drinks, free bags and priority check-in along with its wider seats.

The carriers are falling in line with the industry trend toward an array of premium products - for an added price.

Southwest Airlines announced in July that it would eventually do away with its longstanding open seating policy - allowing it to charge a premium for certain seats with extra legroom.

Frontier's new premium seating announcement comes alongside other changes the carrier is implementing as part of a multi-pronged overhaul it is calling The New Frontier.

"We've listened to customers, and they want more - more premium options, like first class-style seating, attainable seat upgrades, more free travel for their companions, and the ability to use miles on more than just airfare," said CEO Barry Biffle, in a statement.

Enhanced loyalty benefits were also announced on Tuesday, including free seat upgrades for Elite loyalty members, free companion travel for some status levels and the ability to redeem miles for bags and seat bundles. Loyalty customers will be able to upgrade into the new premium seats, the airline said.

Several bundled seating options already exist on Frontier. Purchase options for the new first class seating will be outlined closer to when the seats are installed and available for booking.

