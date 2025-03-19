Frontier offering free checked bag just as Southwest Airlines ends signature deal

The promotion is good for Frontier flights departing between May 28 and August 18.

Frontier Airlines is unveiling a free checked bag offer for customers this summer.

Frontier Airlines is unveiling a free checked bag offer for customers this summer.

Frontier Airlines is unveiling a free checked bag offer for customers this summer.

Frontier Airlines is unveiling a free checked bag offer for customers this summer.

Frontier Airlines is offering a free checked bag on certain flights this summer.

In a statement released Tuesday, Frontier's CEO said this can be considered the ultimate quote: "Divorce your old airline deal."

Last week, Southwest Airlines announced an end to its long-time policy of two-free checked bags.

Frontier officials say customer response will help determine if its free service will become permanent.

The promotion is good for Frontier flights departing between May 28 and August 18. You'll need to use the promo code "Free Bag" to get the perk.

