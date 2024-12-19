Frito-Lay voluntarily recalls some Lay's Classic Potato Chips over undeclared allergen

A limited number of 13-ounce bags of the potato chips may contain milk.

Frito-Lay has issued a voluntary recall on some bags of its Lay's Classic potato chips that may contain undeclared milk ingredients.

Details of Lay's Classic potato chip recall

The Plano, Texas-based food manufacturer announced in a statement this week, which was also shared on the U.S. Food and Drug Administration website, that it had recalled "a limited number of 13 oz. bags of Lay's Classic Potato Chips that may contain undeclared milk, after being alerted through a consumer contact."

"Those with an allergy or severe sensitivity to milk run the risk of a serious or life-threatening allergic reaction if they consume the product contained inside the recalled bags," the company stated.

Frito-Lay issued a recall on a limited number of 13-ounce bags of Lay's Classic potato chips.

The products subject to this recall were distributed to "retail stores and e-commerce distributors in Oregon and Washington," according to Frito-Lay, and consumers "would have been able to purchase these chips as early as Nov. 3, 2024."

Recalled products bear a "Guaranteed Fresh" date of Feb. 11, 2025, and the UPC code 28400 31041, according to the company's official recall website. The recalled 13-ounce bags, which are yellow and include a red Lay's logo and a blue "Party Size" banner, also bear the manufacturing codes 6462307xx or 6463307xx.

No other Lay's products, flavors, sizes, or variety packs are affected by this recall, the company said.

As of time of publication there have been no illnesses reported by Frito-Lay in connection with this recall.

"If consumers have an allergy or sensitivity to milk, they should not consume the product and discard it immediately," Frito-Lay stated this week, noting that it had "informed the FDA of this action."

Consumers impacted by the recall can contact Frito-Lay Consumer Relations at (800) 352-4477 between 9 a.m. and 4:30 p.m. CST, Monday through Friday, for more information.