Friendswood massage worker accused of sexual assault in 2 separate incidents; more victims possible

FRIENDSWOOD, Texas (KTRK) -- A 26-year-old massage worker has been arrested on charges of sexual assault after allegations from two victims in separate incidents, according to the Friendswood Police Department.

Thomas Jonathan Latin was arrested on Aug. 28 at his home in Webster. According to police, Latin faces two counts of sexual assault from the incidents in November 2023 and August 2024.

Police said that Latin was employed as a massage worker at a chiropractic clinic in Friendswood at the time of the alleged assaults. An investigation revealed that Latin is not a licensed massage therapist and had been working under the authority of a chiropractor at the clinic.

Latin has since been terminated from his position, according to police.

Given the nature of the assaults and Latin's method of gaining compliance from his victims, investigators believe there may be additional victims who have not come forward.

Anyone with information on additional victims or those who wish to report an incident is urged to contact the Friendswood Police Department at 281-996-3300.