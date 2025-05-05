Freeform's "30 Days of Disney" debuts television premieres like "Elemental," "Strange World" and a new docuseries

Disney and Pixar favorites air all June on Freeform's '30 Days of Disney'

Freeform's "30 Days of Disney" returns with Pixar hits and Disney television premieres. The full schedule for the month of June has been released.

Freeform's "30 Days of Disney" returns with Pixar hits and Disney television premieres. The full schedule for the month of June has been released.

Freeform's "30 Days of Disney" returns with Pixar hits and Disney television premieres. The full schedule for the month of June has been released.

Freeform's "30 Days of Disney" returns with Pixar hits and Disney television premieres. The full schedule for the month of June has been released.

LOS ANGELES -- Freeform is bringing back its popular "30 Days of Disney" programming event this June, offering a full month of animated classics, Pixar hits and television premieres the whole family can enjoy.

The annual lineup features a wide range of beloved films from Disney and Pixar, airing daily throughout the month.

Highlights this year include the world television premieres of Disney and Pixar's "Elemental" and Walt Disney Animation Studios' "Strange World."

Each week will be themed, grouping films that share fun characteristics.

The event kicks off with a princess-themed weekend, including "The Princess and the Frog," "Tangled," "Beauty and the Beast" and the Freeform premiere of the live-action "The Little Mermaid" (2023).

Family-focused films like "Onward," "The Incredibles," the 1940 classic "Pinocchio" and the original animated "The Lion King" will have their own spotlight.

Programming also includes timeless titles such as "Aladdin" (1992), "101 Dalmatians" (1961), "Finding Nemo," "Brave" and "A Bug's Life."

The event wraps up with a Pixar-packed finale weekend, featuring marathons of "Toy Story," "Monsters, Inc.," "Cars" and "Soul."

Schedule of Freeform's "30 Days of Disney" programming. Freeform

For fans eagerly awaiting the new "Freaky Friday" sequel, "Freakier Friday" in theaters Aug 8, Freeform will air the original 2003 film on June 7 and 13.

In addition to the movie lineup, Freeform will also air the season finale of its original docuseries "Not Her First Rodeo," which follows five women competing in the high-stakes world of professional bull riding.

Freeform's "30 Days of Disney" begins Saturday, June 1.

The Walt Disney Company is the parent company of Freeform and this ABC station.