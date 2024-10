Freeform releases 30 Days of Disney schedule

Your favorite Disney movies will be airing all November long

Freeform will be airing your favorite Disney movies all November long. From theme weeks to animated fun, tune into Freeform's 30 Days of Disney.

LOS ANGELES -- We're in the thick of 31 Nights of Halloween, but we like to look ahead!

And Disney movie lovers, Freeform is the place for you all November long with "30 Days Of Disney."

Fans can see animated classics like "Beauty and the Beast" and "Lady and the Tramp" as well as modern favorites like "Soul" and "Encanto."

There will also be themed weeks, from princess week to to epic adventures to favorite Disney villains.

You'll also get a little holiday preview with a marathon of "The Santa Clause," "Home Alone" and "Dr. Seuss' The Grinch."

And you'll get a special airing of "Moana" to get you ready for the theatrical release of "Moana 2" November 27.

The full schedule is below.

Friday, Nov. 1

10:30 a.m. EDT/PDT - "The Great Mouse Detective" (Disney Animated)

12:05 p.m. EDT/PDT - "The Aristocats" (Disney Animated)

2:00 p.m. EDT/PDT - "Pinocchio" (1940) (Disney Animated)

4:00 p.m. EDT/PDT - "Finding Nemo" (Disney-Pixar)

6:25 p.m. EDT/PDT - "Finding Dory" (Disney-Pixar)

8:30 p.m. EDT/PDT - "Coco" (Disney-Pixar)

Saturday, Nov. 2

7:00 a.m. EDT/PDT - "Alvin and the Chipmunks: Chipwrecked"

9:05 a.m. EDT/PDT - "Rio 2"

11:10 a.m. EDT/PDT - "The Emperor's New Groove" (Disney Animated)

1:05 p.m. EDT/PDT - "Onward" (Disney-Pixar)

3:15 p.m. EDT/PDT - "Toy Story" (Disney-Pixar)

5:15 p.m. EDT/PDT - "Toy Story 2" (Disney-Pixar)

7:20 p.m. EDT/PDT - "Toy Story 3" (Disney-Pixar)

9:50 p.m. EDT/PDT - "Toy Story 4" (Disney-Pixar)

12:00 a.m. EDT/PDT - "Peter Pan" (1953) (Disney Animated)

Sunday, Nov. 3

7:00 a.m. EST/PST - "Bolt" (Disney Animated)

9:10 a.m. EST/PST - "The Rescuers" (Disney Animated)

11:10 a.m. EST/PST - "The Rescuers Down Under" (Disney Animated)

1:05 p.m. EST/PST - "Lady and the Tramp" (1955) (Disney Animated)

2:40 p.m. EST/PST - "101 Dalmatians" (1996) (Live Action)

5:10 p.m. EST/PST - "Dr. Seuss' The Grinch" (2018)

7:10 p.m. EST/PST - "The Santa Clause"

9:20 p.m. EST/PST - "The Santa Clause 2"

11:50 p.m. EST/PST - "The Santa Clause 3: The Escape Clause"

Monday, Nov. 4

12:30 p.m. EST/PST - "Dr. Seuss' The Grinch" (2018)

2:30 p.m. EST/PST - "Alice in Wonderland" (1951) (Disney Animated)

4:25 p.m. EST/PST - "The Hunchback of Notre Dame" (1996) (Disney Animated)

6:25 p.m. EST/PST - "Aladdin" (1992) (Disney Animated)

8:30 p.m. EST/PST - "Moana" (Disney Animated)

Tuesday, Nov. 5 - Election Day

12:30 p.m. EST/PST - "Freaky Friday" (2003)

2:35 p.m. EST/PST - "The Jungle Book" (2016) (Live Action)

5:00 p.m. EST/PST - "Mary Poppins" (1964)

8:00 p.m. EST/PST - "Mary Poppins Returns"

Wednesday, Nov. 6

1:00 p.m. EST/PST - "The Pacifier"

3:00 p.m. EST/PST - "Mulan" (1998) (Disney Animated)

5:00 p.m. EST/PST - "Soul" (Disney-Pixar)

7:00 p.m. EST/PST - "Tarzan" (Disney Animated)

9:00 p.m. EST/PST - "The Lion King" (1994) (Disney Animated)

Thursday, Nov. 7

1:00 p.m. EST/PST - "Rio 2"

3:00 p.m. EST/PST - "WALL-E" (Disney-Pixar)

5:00 p.m. EST/PST - "Tim Burton's The Nightmare Before Christmas"

6:30 p.m. EST/PST - "Frozen" (Disney Animated)

8:55 p.m. EST/PST - "Frozen II" (Disney Animated)

Friday, Nov. 8

1:00 p.m. EST/PST - "The Secret Life of Pets 2"

3:00 p.m. EST/PST - "101 Dalmatians" (1961) (Disney Animated)

5:00 p.m. EST/PST - "Hercules" (Disney Animated)

7:00 p.m. EST/PST - "The Princess and the Frog" (Disney Animated)

9:00 p.m. EST/PST - "Encanto" (Disney Animated)

Saturday, Nov. 9

7:00 a.m. EST/PST - "The Secret Life of Pets 2"

9:00 a.m. EST/PST - "The Jungle Book" (1967) (Disney Animated)

11:00 a.m. EST/PST - "A Bug's Life" (Disney-Pixar)

1:05 p.m. EST/PST - "Cars" (Disney-Pixar)

3:45 p.m. EST/PST - "Cars 2" (Disney-Pixar)

6:20 p.m. EST/PST - "Cars 3" (Disney-Pixar)

8:50 p.m. EST/PST - "Dr. Seuss' How the Grinch Stole Christmas" (2000)

11:30 p.m. EST/PST - "Casper" (1995)

Sunday, Nov. 10

7:00 a.m. EST/PST - "The Game Plan"

9:40 a.m. EST/PST - "Holes"

12:20 p.m. EST/PST - "Casper" (1995)

2:50 p.m. EST/PST - "Up" (Disney-Pixar)

5:00 p.m. EST/PST - "Dr. Seuss' How the Grinch Stole Christmas" (2000)

7:40 p.m. EST/PST - "Inside Out" (Disney-Pixar)

9:45 p.m. EST/PST - "Turning Red" (Disney-Pixar)

11:55 p.m. EST/PST - "Meet the Robinsons" (Disney Animated)

Monday, Nov. 11 - Veterans Day

12:30 p.m. EST/PST - "Robin Hood" (1973) (Disney Animated)

2:30 p.m. EST/PST - "The Sorcerer's Apprentice" (2010)

5:00 p.m. EST/PST - "Despicable Me"

7:05 p.m. EST/PST - "Beauty and the Beast" (1991) (Disney Animated)

9:05 p.m. EST/PST - "The Little Mermaid" (1989) (Disney Animated)

Tuesday, Nov. 12

11:00 a.m. EST/PST - "Despicable Me"

1:05 p.m. EST/PST - "Despicable Me 2"

3:10 p.m. EST/PST - "Despicable Me 3"

5:15 p.m. EST/PST - "The Lion King" (2019) (Live Action)

7:55 p.m. EST/PST - "Aladdin" (2019) (Live Action)

Wednesday, Nov. 13

11:00 a.m. EST/PST - "Despicable Me 2"

1:00 p.m. EST/PST - "Despicable Me 3"

3:00 p.m. EST/PST - "Enchanted"

5:30 p.m. EST/PST - "Maleficent: Mistress of Evil"

8:05 p.m. EST/PST - "Ghostbusters: Afterlife"

Thursday, Nov. 14

12:30 p.m. EST/PST - "Alvin and the Chipmunks: Chipwrecked"

2:30 p.m. EST/PST - "Ghostbusters: Afterlife"

5:25 p.m. EST/PST - "Cinderella" (2015) (Live Action)

7:55 p.m. EST/PST - "Cruella"

Friday, Nov. 15

2:00 p.m. EST/PST - "The Fox and the Hound" (Disney Animated)

4:00 p.m. EST/PST - "Home Alone"

6:25 p.m. EST/PST - "Home Alone 2: Lost in New York"

9:00 p.m. EST/PST - "Dr. Seuss' The Grinch" (2018)

Saturday, Nov. 16

7:00 a.m. EST/PST - "Alice In Wonderland" (2010) (Live Action)

9:30 a.m. EST/PST - "Alice Through the Looking Glass"

12:05 p.m. EST/PST - "Home Alone"

2:35 p.m. EST/PST - "Home Alone 2: Lost in New York"

5:15 p.m. EST/PST - "Dr. Seuss' The Grinch" (2018)

7:15 p.m. EST/PST - "The Santa Clause"

9:25 p.m. EST/PST - "The Santa Clause 2"

11:55 p.m. EST/PST - "The Santa Clause 3: The Escape Clause"

Sunday, Nov. 17

7:00 a.m. EST/PST - "Chicken Little" (Disney Animated)

9:00 a.m. EST/PST - "The Sandlot"

11:30 a.m. EST/PST - "Big Hero 6" (Disney Animated)

1:35 p.m. EST/PST - "Wreck-It Ralph" (Disney Animated)

3:40 p.m. EST/PST - "Ralph Breaks the Internet" (Disney Animated)

6:15 p.m. EST/PST - "The Incredibles" (Disney-Pixar)

8:55 p.m. EST/PST - "Incredibles 2" (Disney-Pixar)

11:35 p.m. EST/PST - "Lightyear" (Disney-Pixar)

Monday, Nov. 18

12:30 p.m. EST/PST - "Ferdinand"

2:55 p.m. EST/PST - "Luca" (Disney-Pixar)

5:00 p.m. EST/PST - "Jumanji: The Next Level"

8:00 p.m. EST/PST - "Jungle Cruise"

12:00 a.m. EST/PST - "Dr. Seuss' The Grinch" (2018)

Tuesday, Nov. 19

10:30 a.m. EST/PST - "Pete's Dragon" (2016) (Live Action)

12:55 p.m. EST/PST - "Jumanji: The Next Level"

3:50 p.m. EST/PST - "Dr. Seuss' The Grinch" (2018)

5:50 p.m. EST/PST - "Home Alone"

8:20 p.m. EST/PST - "Home Alone 2: Lost in New York"

Wednesday, Nov. 20

12:00 p.m. EST/PST - "Home Alone"

2:25 p.m. EST/PST - "Home Alone 2: Lost in New York"

5:00 p.m. EST/PST - "Spider-Man: Far From Home"

7:55 p.m. EST/PST - "Spider-Man: No Way Home"

Thursday, Nov. 21

11:00 a.m. EST/PST - "Spider-Man: Far From Home"

2:05 p.m. EST/PST - "Spider-Man: No Way Home"

5:15 p.m. EST/PST - "National Treasure"

8:20 p.m. EST/PST - "National Treasure: Book of Secrets"

Friday, Nov. 22

7:00 a.m. EST/PST - "Muppets from Space"

10:30 a.m. EST/PST - "Pirates of the Caribbean: The Curse of the Black Pearl"

1:30 p.m. EST/PST - "Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Man's Chest"

4:30 p.m. EST/PST - "Pirates of the Caribbean: At World's End"

8:00 p.m. EST/PST - "Pirates of the Caribbean: On Stranger Tides"

Saturday, Nov. 23

7:30 a.m. EST/PST - "How to Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World"

10:00 a.m. EST/PST - "Edward Scissorhands"

12:30 p.m. EST/PST - "Mulan" (2020) (Live Action)

3:10 p.m. EST/PST - "WALL-E" (Disney-Pixar)

5:20 p.m. EST/PST - "Up" (Disney-Pixar)

7:30 p.m. EST/PST - "Coco" (Disney-Pixar)

10:00 p.m. EST/PST - "Zootopia" (Disney Animated)

12:30 a.m. EST/PST - "Oliver & Company" (Disney Animated)

Sunday, Nov. 24

7:00 a.m. EST/PST - "Ice Age"

9:00 a.m. EST/PST - "Ice Age: The Meltdown"

11:05 a.m. EST/PST - "Ice Age: Dawn of the Dinosaurs"

1:10 p.m. EST/PST - "Ice Age: Continental Drift"

3:10 p.m. EST/PST - "Lilo & Stitch" (Disney Animated)

5:10 p.m. EST/PST - "Beauty and the Beast" (Disney Animated)

7:15 p.m. EST/PST - "Aladdin" (1992) (Disney Animated)

9:20 p.m. EST/PST - "Tangled" (Disney Animated)

11:30 p.m. EST/PST - "Raya and the Last Dragon" (Disney Animated)

Monday, Nov. 25

12:30 p.m. EST/PST - "Bambi" (Disney Animated)

2:00 p.m. EST/PST - "Cinderella" (1950) (Disney Animated)

3:55 p.m. EST/PST - "Sleeping Beauty" (1959) (Disney Animated)

5:50 p.m. EST/PST - "The Princess Diaries"

8:25 p.m. EST/PST - "The Princess Diaries 2: Royal Engagement"

Tuesday, Nov. 26

12:00 p.m. EST/PST - "The Princess Bride"

2:25 p.m. EST/PST - "Pocahontas" (Disney Animated)

4:20 p.m. EST/PST - "Wreck-It Ralph" (Disney Animated)

6:25 p.m. EST/PST - "Ralph Breaks the Internet" (Disney Animated)

8:55 p.m. EST/PST - "Brave" (Disney-Pixar)

Wednesday, Nov. 27

12:30 p.m. EST/PST - "Rio 2"

2:30 p.m. EST/PST - "Mulan" (1998) (Disney Animated)

4:30 p.m. EST/PST - "The Princess and the Frog" (Disney Animated)

6:35 p.m. EST/PST - "Moana" (Disney Animated)

9:05 p.m. EST/PST - "The Little Mermaid" (1989) (Disney Animated)

Thursday, Nov. 28 - Thanksgiving

10:30 a.m. EST/PST - "Finding Nemo" (Disney-Pixar)

12:55 p.m. EST/PST - "Finding Dory" (Disney-Pixar)

3:00 p.m. EST/PST - "Beauty and the Beast" (2017) (Live Action)

6:00 p.m. EST/PST - "Home Alone"

8:25 p.m. EST/PST - "Home Alone 2: Lost in New York"

Friday, Nov. 29 - Black Friday

10:30 a.m. EST/PST - "Jingle All the Way"

12:30 p.m. EST/PST - "Jingle All the Way 2"

2:30 p.m. EST/PST - "The Santa Clause"

4:30 p.m. EST/PST - "The Santa Clause 2"

6:55 p.m. EST/PST - "The Santa Clause 3: The Escape Clause"

9:00 p.m. EST/PST - "Dr. Seuss' The Grinch" (2018)

Saturday, Nov. 30

7:00 a.m. EST/PST - "Tooth Fairy"

9:00 a.m. EST/PST - "Despicable Me"

11:05 a.m. EST/PST - "Despicable Me 2"

1:10 p.m. EST/PST - "Despicable Me 3"

3:15 p.m. EST/PST - "Disney's A Christmas Carol"

5:20 p.m. EST/PST - "Dr. Seuss' The Grinch" (2018)

7:20 p.m. EST/PST - "Ratatouille" (Disney-Pixar)

10:00 p.m. EST/PST - "The Lion King" (1994) (Disney Animated)

12:05 a.m. EST/PST - "The Lion King II: Simba's Pride" (Disney Animated)

The Walt Disney Company is the parent company of Freeform and this ABC station.