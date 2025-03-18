Off-duty Fort Bend County deputy killed in motorcycle crash in Sugar Land, officials say

FORT BEND COUNTY, Texas (KTRK) -- An off-duty Fort Bend County deputy died in a motorcycle crash over the weekend in Sugar Land, according to authorities.

According to Houston TranStar, the crash happened on Sunday at about 11:43 p.m. on Highway 59 at U.S. 90.

The Sugar Land Police Department said a motorcycle driver hit the back of another vehicle and was rushed to the hospital, where he died.

Passengers inside the car were not injured, according to investigators.

The Fort Bend County Sheriff's Office confirmed that the motorcycle driver was off-duty deputy Marcelo Garcia.

Garcia joined the sheriff's office in April 2012, holding various roles, including detention deputy in the jail and patrol deputy.

He most recently served on the Traffic Enforcement Unit.

"With heavy hearts, the Fort Bend County Sheriff's Office announces the passing of Deputy Marcelo Garcia," the sheriff's office said. "Please join Sheriff Eric Fagan and the entire FBCSO in extending prayers, comfort, and condolences to Deputy Garcia's loved ones and all those affected by this tragedy. Rest in peace, Deputy Garcia. Your service and sacrifice will never be forgotten."