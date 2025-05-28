Fort Bend County discussion on precinct maps turns personal with no action taken

Things turned heated during a Fort Bend County commissioners court meeting over a discussion of precinct maps on Tuesday.

RICHMOND, Texas (KTRK) -- In what was supposed to be a discussion on Fort Bend County representation turned into a chaotic court meeting.

On Tuesday, an overflow room was needed to handle the crowd that turned out for the county's commissioners court meeting. The reason for the large crowd were items on the item that could've impacted representation.

Every 10 years, counties update precinct maps based on U.S. Census data. However, due to the county's population growth, state leaders have asked the county to alter maps.

The election administrator said he spent 30 hours creating an updated map that makes little changes to precincts, but addresses voting precincts that had too many people. While his didn't change much, another commissioner proposed three maps that would bring big change.

Commissioner Andy Meyers was behind the maps. On Memorial Day, he hosted three town halls discussing them.

Fort Bend County neighbors could soon get new representation, and some are upset that the vote and public meetings are taking place on Memorial Day.

Many of the same people who attended the events also turned out to commissioners court. The majority of 20-plus speakers urged commissioners to reject Meyer's proposals.

However, some felt the current map is unfair and maybe illegal. In fact, Judge KP George said he reviewed his comments from a meeting four years ago, in which he said the county created a map based on race.

"I should have never of done it," George said. "I was never told it was illegal, or federally it is not legal to do something like that. I didn't know about it."

George said his staff presented him with a proposal a day before the vote. He added his staff didn't use outside legal help, or use a county-paid redistricting consultant.

McCoy was George's chief of staff at the time, and Meyers said he was told he played a key role in creating precincts based on race.

It's an allegation McCoy denied and said, "I will remind you that this is still a constitutional court subject to consequences of perjury. Let us be abundantly clear about that."

As far as the new proposals, tempers flared when George introduced Meyers maps. Before Meyers could speak, Commissioner Dexter McCoy stepped in to make a motion.

That triggered Meyers to get upset, and George to slam his gavel saying to McCoy, "Let's stop that."

Meyers and McCoy argued over Meyers' previous requests, including one in which he asked to district himself to parts of Katy. "I drew myself into Katy to grant my wife a dying wish," Meyers said.

Meyers' request to go to Katy was denied, and commissioners also redistricted him out of his Sugar Land home. Meyers' proposals, and the election administrator's updated map would allow Meyers' home to be brought back in his district.

While George said the current map may be illegal, the county attorney told commissioners there are no legal challenges against it. Plus, McCoy argued you can use race for some of redistricting, but not all of it.

"Which it was not," McCoy said. "Period. It was political."

Meyers withdrew his motion on Tuesday. He isn't sure when he'd bring it back.

Commissioners also voted to table the election administrator's proposal. They plan to take another look at it in the next commissioners court meeting.

