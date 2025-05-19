Former Magnolia ISD employee charged with child indecency, accused of sexually assaulting student

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Texas (KTRK) -- Montgomery County Precinct 5 deputies have arrested a former Magnolia ISD worker for allegedly sexually assaulting a student.

Sheila Leticia Valdivieso, who was a para-professional at Bear Branch Junior High, was arrested at her home in The Woodlands on Saturday, May 17.

Pct. 5 said the 46-year-old has been charged with child indecency with sexual contact after a student made an outcry to his parents. Authorities said there was enough evidence to present a case to the Montgomery County District Attorney's Office, and an arrest warrant was issued.

The district terminated Valdivieso and is notifying the parents of other classmates.

Valdivieso was booked into the Montgomery County Jail.

Anyone aware of any threats or illegal activity is asked to contact the Precinct 5 Constables Office at 281-259-6493 or visit their website to provide an anonymous tip.

