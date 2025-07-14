John Elway won't be charged in tragic golf cart incident that killed longtime friend, sheriff says

The Riverside County sheriff says the investigation found nothing criminal and ruled it a tragic accident.

LA QUINTA, Calif. -- Hall of Fame quarterback John Elway won't be charged in the golf cart death of his business partner back in April.

Riverside County Sheriff Chad Bianco says the investigation found nothing criminal and ruled it a tragic accident.

Elway and his friend Jeffrey Sperbeck were in California's Coachella Valley in April for Stagecoach, a popular country music festival, when Sperbeck fell out of the golf cart that the former Denver Broncos quarterback was driving.

Sperbeck hit his head on the asphalt and later died from his injuries.

Previously, the sheriff said an equipment evaluation was done on the golf cart, and there appears to have been no malfunctions.

Elway won two Super Bowls during a 16-year NFL career, all with the Denver Broncos. He later served as Broncos general manager and executive vice president and then transitioned to a consultant role until his contract expired in March 2023.

ESPN contributed to this report.

