Former First Lady Melania Trump attends last night of RNC

MILWAUKEE -- Former first lady Melania Trump was in attendance for the final night of the Republican National Convention in Milwaukee, Wisconsin.

She waved at delegates as she made her way across the convention floor to the family box, to much applause.

This marks her first appearance at the RNC this week and her first time joining former President Donald Trump at a major campaign event this election cycle.

Melania Trump has rarely joined Donald Trump on the campaign trail this election cycle, occasionally appearing at closed-door fundraisers and other private events at Trump's private residences in Palm Beach or New York.

Melania Trump has been focused on supporting the conservative LGBTQ organization Log Cabin Republicans -- headlining a fundraiser for the group at Trump Tower in New York earlier this month, where she helped raise $1.4 million, according to Bill White, one of the co-hosts and a longtime friend of Trump.

That was her second fundraiser for Log Cabin Republicans this year, after she headlined a similar fundraiser at Trump's Mar-a-Lago Club in April.

So far this year, she's helped raise nearly $5 million for Log Cabin Republicans, which will be used for outreach initiatives for swing state voters -- with a focus on suburban women, and gay and lesbian conservatives in those battleground states, White previously told ABC News.

