6-person race emerges for Sheila Jackson Lee's congressional seat

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Former Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner is among those hoping to fill the seat in the Texas 18th Congressional District left vacant after Congresswoman Sheila Jackson Lee's passing.

Turner formally announced his candidacy on Friday after telling ABC13 last month he was "strongly considering" a bid for the seat.

"The historic 18th Congressional District in the heart of Houston is without representation today. Upon the passing of my dear friend, Congresswoman Sheila Jackson Lee, we have a painful decision to make. We need to select who will fill her shoes, as we mourn her death," he said in a statement.

In January, Turner finished two terms as Houston mayor and served for decades before that in the Texas House of Representatives.

Turner said he's received endorsements from Congresswoman Lizzie Fletcher, Harris County Judge Lina Hidalgo, and Commissioner Rodney Ellis.

Meanwhile, Former City Council member Amanda Edwards has launched her campaign, along with former Councilman Dwight Boykins.

"I am honored to share with you that I am running to succeed the Late Congresswoman Sheila Jackson Lee to serve as the next Congresswoman for the 18th Congressional District. We are thankful for her years of service. We must honor her strong legacy by continuing and building upon her efforts in addition to bringing forth new solutions, as well," Edwards wrote on social media platform X, formerly known as Twitter.

State Rep. Jarvis Johnson, current Houston Councilwoman Letitia Plummer, and State Rep. Christina Morales have also announced plans to run.

The precinct chairs in District 18 will decide on the candidate before Aug. 18 because the Democratic National Convention begins in Chicago on Aug. 19.

On Friday afternoon, Texas Gov. Greg Abbott announced Nov. 5 as the special election date to fill the seat. Early voting would begin Monday, Oct. 21.

