Former Galveston County jailer arrested for falsifying documents, court records show

Court records say an audit showed the former jailer logged that he checked on inmates multiple times when he really didn't.

GALVESTON COUNTY, Texas (KTRK) -- Once tasked with managing inmates, Julian Salinas found himself one of them last week. According to a probable cause affidavit from Galveston County, in early April, a corrections supervisor performed a round of inmate checks on a specific section of the jail at around 7:47 am.

Documents say that the supervisor then saw Salinas' log, which details the rounds Salinas makes to check on inmates and perform headcounts.

Court records say Salinas logged that he did a round just two minutes before the supervisor at 7:45 am. It's noted that the supervisor found this "suspicious in nature" and kicked off an internal audit of Salinas' security rounds.

The documents go on to say it was observed on three separate dates that Salinas logged he was doing security rounds, but video surveillance showed he did not. The probable cause affidavit noted the log was "inconsistent, or falsified."

According to the Texas Commission on Jail Standards, the log is a legal document, and after the internal audit was complete and handed over to the Galveston County DA, Salinas was charged with tampering with a government document with the intent to defraud or harm. Salinas was arrested and given a $5,000 bond.

The Galveston County Sheriff's Office said state standards require jailers to do a physical round once an hour and a head count once a day. Galveston's policy is that a head count must be performed three times each shift.

Head counts help determine that all inmates are not only accounted for but ensure safety as well.

