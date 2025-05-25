Houston-bound flight diverted after unruly passenger tried to open emergency door, officials say

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A flight from Tokyo to Houston was forced to divert to Seattle hours into the flight after an unruly passenger tried to open an emergency door, airport officials said.

A spokesperson for Seattle-Tacoma International Airport told ABC13 that All Nippon Airways Flight NH14 landed at around 6:19 a.m.

According to officials, a male passenger attempted to open an emergency door during the flight and was held back by other passengers and workers. After landing at SeaTac, Seattle police boarded the aircraft and discovered the passenger was experiencing a medical emergency, officials said.

The passenger was taken to an area hospital for evaluation, and the flight resumed its route to Houston.