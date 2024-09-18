The Flamingo Babes: Friends soaring through life together

Meet the Sugar Land ladies redefining what it means to age with adventure, laughter, and love!

SUGAR LAND, Texas (KTRK) -- The Flamingo Babes laugh together, travel the world, and support each other. They are a group of nine lovely ladies who live life to the fullest while encouraging each other along the way.

Flamingo Babe Sherri Westerman says, "We are just a very big support group praying for each other and trying to lift each other up."

The Flamingo Babes, most of whom are married, embark on a new journey tonight. They step into the shoes of The Golden Bachelorette, throwing a celebratory party in support of Joan Vassos, who left The Golden Bachelor to assist her daughter.

Sandy Combs says that all the Flamingo Babes identify with Joan, "It's important to support your family, and that's what she did. We love the fact that Joan is back."

So, what advice do the Flamingo Babes have for Joan? What qualities should she seek in a partner? Sherri suggests, "She should look for someone with a great sense of humor. Someone who's as kind and loving as she is."

Debbie adds, "Who's good with family."

Sandy adds with a smile, "Who has a good pension."