Firework sales begin in Texas throughout Independence Day

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Fireworks can be legally sold in Texas starting Tuesday, June 24, until Friday, July 4.

The Houston Fire Department states that fireworks can't be used within city limits or nearby cities, except for approved events.

Fireworks are legal in unincorporated areas of Harris County, but they're restricted near certain establishments like churches, schools, and hospitals.

