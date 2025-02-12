Fighter jet crashes into San Diego Harbor, 2 pilots rescued: Fire officials

A Navy official said the crew was successfully recovered.

Two pilots have been rescued Wednesday after a military plane crashed into the water in San Diego near Shelter Island, the fire department said.

A fighter jet crashed into the San Diego Harbor on Wednesday, with the two pilots on board ejecting before being rescued by the Coast Guard, according to San Diego Fire-Rescue.

The Coast Guard said the pilots were rescued by a fishing vessel after being in the water for about a minute.

Both pilots are in stable condition, the Coast Guard said.

They were in a two-seat EA-18G Growler, the Navy said.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.