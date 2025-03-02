24/7 LiveHoustonSouthwestSoutheastNorthwestNortheast
Fight among parents leads to chaos at national cheer competition in Dallas

Sunday, March 2, 2025 9:08PM
Fight among parents led to chaos at Dallas' 2025 NCA All-Star National Championship
The fight among parents caused some loud noises, causing panic at the cheer competition, police said.

DALLAS -- A fight between parents broke out at the annual NCA All-Star National Championship causing a commotion and leading to a massive police response over the weekend.

The cheerleading competition took place on Saturday in Dallas' Kay Bailey Hutchison Convention Center.

At about 1 p.m. Dallas police said parents began to argue and fight and knocked down multiple poles.

Those poles causing a loud noise - many fearing they thought they heard gunshots.

Multiple 911 calls led to a massive police response. Dallas police said there was never an active shooter.

The 2025 NCA All-Star National Championship draws more than 30,000 athletes from 43 states and 9 countries to Dallas. It's expected to generate $64 million.

The competition was canceled for Saturday and is expected to continue on Sunday.

Dallas police said they have not made any arrests.

