Fifth Ward job training program stuck training for non-existent jobs after Trump funding cuts

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A Fifth Ward job training program designed to lift people out of poverty is stuck training people for jobs that no longer exist, as the Trump Administration cuts and suspends EPA grant money.

More than $20 million in federal grant money was earmarked in recent years for a program intended to revitalize the Fifth Ward. The neighborhood contains several industrial contamination sites. ABC13 has reported on cancer clusters in the area. The program sought to transform the neighborhood through green industry jobs.

The Houston Health Department partnered with the Black United Fund to train approximately 40 people to become solar technicians.

Training began early this year, with formal classes being held at the Black United Fund Headquarters. Most of the trainees are formerly incarcerated, according to Black United Fund CFO Velika Thomas.

Student Sanitra Sanford told ABC13 she hoped the program would provide her with a sense of "stability" as she works to regain her footing after incarceration.

After training at BUF headquarters, trainees like Sanford were set to complete their education, receiving several certifications, at Houston Community College. Trainees would have also been placed in paid internships. Funding for both facets of the program was terminated, according to Thomas.

The grant money would have been used to build a solar farm in the Fifth Ward. Program coordinators say the ultimate goal was to have trainees work at the facility. However, Thomas said funding to build the facility was frozen. Because students will no longer be able to continue their education at HCC through grant funding, they will lack a number of certifications, disqualifying them from many jobs at alternate venues.

"It discourages people when they feel like something is introduced to them and it's just taken away," instructor Antwon Baker said.

About a quarter of Baker's students dropped out of the program after the funding issues were made public.

Baker and Thomas told ABC13 the program remains optimistic and committed to student success. The Black United Fund is seeking funding from alternative sources.

"We can't ever feel like we've been beaten or beaten down, because then you start acting it, and you accept the situation you're in and you accept your environment and who wants to live like that forever?" Thomas said.

The EPA sent ABC13 the following statement regarding the cuts.

"As with any change in Administration, the EPA has been reviewing all of its grant programs and awarded grants to ensure each is an appropriate use of taxpayer dollars and to understand how those programs align with Administration priorities. Maybe the Biden-Harris Administration shouldn't have forced their radical agenda of wasteful DEI programs and 'environmental justice' preferencing on the EPA's core mission of protecting human health and the environment."

"It's very frustrating, but I will tell you what first went through my mind, it's nothing new. As a Black person I have not felt that America has ever put us at the forefront." Thomas said.

She added, "We are not a waste, the community is not a waste. We need the help, it's not a handout. It's a help up. Everybody gets help. Why not us? If you want to be this great country again, then help the least."

