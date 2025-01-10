Armed thieves rob FedEx driver in Massachusetts driveway, police say: VIDEO

Surveillance video shows the moment police say a FedEx delivery driver was targeted in an armed robbery in Harvard, Massachusetts.

BOSTON -- Police are investigating an armed robbery that happened outside Boston on Thursday, WHDH reported.

The victim is OK, but the owner of the home where it happened is shaken.

Dramatic surveillance video captured the terrifying moments in Harvard.

Police say two masked men robbed a FedEx driver in the driveway of a home as he attempted to deliver an Apple computer.

The suspects claimed to have a gun.

"Very unusual, very unusual. We never had this happen before," said Harvard Police Chief James Babu.

The driver was not hurt and called police as the suspects sped away down the driveway.

Investigators quickly fanned out, notifying state and local police to be on the lookout for a white model Acura TLX with dark tinted windows and Connecticut license plates that included the letters B and N.

The homeowner who was inside the house was left rattled by everything after showing WHDH the surveillance video.

"Never. In America? No," the mother of three said.

The chief says the incident appears to be targeted, and now, he is offering some words of warning.

"Just be aware. Be aware of surroundings, anything suspicious. Just be careful. Call us," Babu said.

