'Extreme alarm': Democrats demand answers after Signal chat firestorm

WASHINGTON -- Minority Leader Chuck Schumer and top Senate Democrats from national security committees wrote a letter to President Donald Trump seeking more information about reports that members of his cabinet used the Signal app to convene a group chat to "coordinate and share classified information about sensitive military planning operations" and mistakenly included The Atlantic Editor-in-Chief Jeff Goldberg.

"We write to you with extreme alarm about the astonishingly poor judgment shown by your Cabinet and national security advisors," the senators wrote, according to a copy of the letter obtained by ABC News. "You have long advocated for accountability and transparency in the government, particularly as it relates to the handling of classified information, national security, and the safety of American servicemembers. As such, it is imperative that you address this breach with the seriousness and diligence that it demands."

Committees "have serious questions about this incident, and members need a full accounting to ensure it never happens again," the letter said. The authors requested a "complete and unredacted" transcript of the Signal chat for the appropriate committees to review in a secure setting.

The senators also called on Attorney General Pam Bondi to carry out a thorough investigation of the matter, citing concerns that "willful or negligent disclosure of classified or sensitive national security information may constitute a criminal violation of the Espionage Act or other laws."

The letter asked Trump to preserve the chat in question, along with any other discussions of government business occurring on any messaging application, citing concerns that the Signal messages -- which are set to automatically disappear after a fixed period of time -- could violate both the Federal Records Act and the Presidential Records Act.

"You and your Cabinet are responsible for the safety and security of the American people, as well as our military servicemembers and intelligence personnel in the field. We expect your Administration to address this dangerous lapse in security protocolwhether intended or notwith the utmost seriousness, and to uphold the ethic of accountability that our nation holds sacred," the letter said.

The letter is signed by Judiciary Committee Ranking Member Dick Durbin, Armed Services Committee Ranking Member Jack Reed, Foreign Relations Committee Ranking Member Jeanne Shaheen, Intelligence Committee Vice Chairman Mark Warner, Appropriations Subcommittee on Defense ranking member Chris Coons, and Homeland Security and Governmental Affairs ranking member Gary Peters. It therefore represents a joint statement from the top Democrats across the committees dealing with national security matters.

In their letter to Trump, the Senators asked for answers to 10 specific questions related to the reported Signal chat, including a full list of its participants.

Those included inquiries about whether any other individuals were mistakenly added to the chat, whether any individual used a personal device to access the chat, whether anyone was out of the country while accessing the chat and whether any classified documents were transferred to unclassified systems. The senators also sought a response on whether the intelligence community has done a damage assessment of the matter.

The senators further requested an answer about whether any cabinet or White House officials are using Signal or other commercial products to discuss classified or sensitive information, or any communications subject to statutory recordkeeping requirements. If so, they asked the White House to provide details on how it is meeting record-keeping requirements.