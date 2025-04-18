Saving for college should start early, financial expert says

ABC13 spoke with a financial expert about strategies for students wondering how to pay for college, as questions rise about the future of federal student loans and financial aid.

The Trump administration is vowing to eliminate the Department of Education, and questions are mounting about the future of federal student loans and financial aid.

The potential shutdown has left many students and families uncertain about how to prepare for college expenses.

Financial Expert Gregg Murset joined Eyewitness News live Friday morning, emphasizing the importance of early financial planning.

"Get kids early on in their life, starting to invest, getting comfortable with that, earning some money," Murset said. "Put that money into some investments so they can understand money can grow for them over time. We're not trying to get them to be day traders, but they need to start understanding investing and not fear it so their money can grow over time."

A bill was passed for educational savings accounts, which would provide families up to $10,000 towards private school tuition for Texas students.

Murset added that by the time students reach college age, having some savings of their own could help reduce reliance on external funding sources.

He also encouraged families to explore more affordable education options, including community colleges and online courses, as a way to minimize student debt. His ultimate advice: aim to graduate debt-free.

