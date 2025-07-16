Ex-Turkey Leg Hut owner's Oyster spot shows 'hostility' toward inspectors, health department says

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- For years, the now-shuttered Turkey Leg Hut had lines of people down the sidewalk, willing to face the heat to eat there.

As the restaurant got wrapped up in lawsuits, it eventually closed down completely and one of its former owners, Lynn Price, started his own venture, the Oyster Hut.

Several community members reached out to 13 Investigates with concerns about the Oyster Hut.

ABC13 requested the restaurant's records with the Houston Health Department and Houston Public Works and found the Oyster Hut was still operating despite a history of complaints, citations, and lack of permitting.

Our investigation found there were at least 16 complaints made to the Houston Health Department about the Oyster Hut during a one-year period from March 2024 to April of this year.

Some of the complaints refer to the restaurant as an "illegal establishment" and note it does not have the proper permits.

The Oyster Hut was first located in the parking lot directly across the street on Almeda from the original restaurant, but then it moved to 2010 Emancipation Avenue.

It's an outdoor space that's only partially covered and has a gate closing it off to the public during the daytime.

The health department has shut the restaurant down several times, but when their inspectors would visit again to reinspect it, records show the Oyster Hut was back open and operating.

Last April, when the restaurant was located at the Almeda location, an inspector said as soon as he got there "they halted their operation and stored away the menu and food products."

"The owner contacted one of his staff members via FaceTime and spoke to me, mentioning that he has 30 days to operate without a permit. He also stated that my boss would be contacting me shortly," an inspector said in April 2024.

Now, the health department says police accompany their inspectors during visits due to several hostile interactions with staff at the Oyster Hut.

"(HPD Differential Response Team) assisted (the Houston Health Department) on two previous attempts to enforce the closure of this unlicensed facility and HPD Vice was also involved in an operation in December of 2024. To date, HHD has written 14 citations to the facility's owner, Mr. Price. HHD does not have the authority to place physical barriers to entry or to prevent a business owner from occupying a space," the Houston Health Department said in a statement to 13 Investigates.

HPD arrested Price in December for serving alcohol without a permit, but the charge was dropped 11 days later, with court records citing no probable cause.

The business also does not have a permit to serve alcohol with the Texas Alcoholic Beverage Commission, according to the state agency.

The state comptroller's office told 13 Investigates the Oyster Hut also owes $27,048.99 in back taxes. The state agency said they filed a lien against the business on April 16.

The health department said it stopped receiving complaints against the Oyster Hut in April when Price was indicted on federal charges.

Price was charged with conspiracy to commit arson and arson in connection with a 2020 explosion of a popular bar that officials deemed was "intentionally set," according to the U.S. Attorney's Office.

Price is currently being held without bond on the federal charges.

13 Investigates tried to reach the Oyster Hut for comment, but they blocked members of our team on social media.

They blocked ABC13's Mycah Hatfield before she could even reach out to them, when she was just questioning city agencies about the restaurant.

13 Investigates also stopped by the restaurant at different times of the day, hoping to speak with employees, but they were never open when we stopped by.

ABC13 also called people who were listed on the city's citations as being the manager of the Oyster Hut and they told us they weren't with the restaurant anymore.

A spokesperson for the health department told us the restaurant was closed, but their social media advertised them as open.

People familiar with the situation say the restaurant opens in the evening, after the city's inspectors are off work.

Community members questioned how the business has been able to continue to operate despite not having proper permits.

City agencies say because of how the ordinance is set up, they don't have the authority to shut down businesses that aren't in compliance. All they can do is write an infinite number of citations.

The health department acknowledged the limitations and said they have engaged the city attorney's office and other partners to enforce closure of the restaurant.

