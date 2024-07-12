2024 ESPYS: Here's who won on sports biggest night

LOS ANGELES -- Hosted by Serena Williams, the 2024 ESPYS held Thursday in Hollywood celebrated and recognized the best players, teams and moments in sports.

It was a night of high style inside the Dolby Theater as several stars had memorable red-carpet appearances before heading inside for the ceremony.

The night celebrated a landmark year for women in sports, with basketball players Caitlin Clark, A'ja Wilson, JuJu Watkins and gymnast Simone Biles winning awards. The final award of the night went to South Carolina women's basketball for best team.

Prince Harry was awarded the Pat Tillman Award for Service, and South Carolina women's basketball coach Dawn Staley received the Jimmy V Award for Perseverance.

Here is a list of notable winners from the night.

Best MLB Player: Shohei Ohtani, Los Angeles Dodgers

Best NFL Player: Patrick Mahomes, Kansas City Chiefs

Best Driver: Max Verstappen, F1

Best NBA Player: Luka Doncic, Dallas Mavericks

Best Athlete with a Disability: Brenna Huckaby, Snowboarding

Best College Athlete, Women's Sports: Caitlin Clark, Iowa Basketball

Best WNBA Player: A'ja Wilson, Las Vegas Aces

Best Breakthrough Athlete: JuJu Watkins, USC Basketball

Best Championship Performance: Jaylen Brown, Boston Celtics

Pat Tillman Award for Service: Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex

Best Athlete, Women's Sports: A'ja Wilson, Las Vegas Aces

Jimmy V Award for Perseverance: Dawn Staley

Best Play: Lamar Jackson catches his own pass

Arthur Ashe Award for Courage: Steve Gleason

Best Athlete, Men's Sports: Patrick Mahomes, Kansas City Chiefs

Best Record-Breaking Performance: Caitlin Clark crowned as the NCAA's all-time scoring leader

Muhammad Ali Sports Humanitarian Award: Maui Surfing Community

Best Comeback Athlete: Simone Biles, Gymnastics

Best Team: South Carolina Women's Basketball

