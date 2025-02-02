United Airlines flight out of IAH halted moments before takeoff due to engine issue, officials say

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Airport officials say passengers and crew members are safe after a United Airlines flight out of Bush Intercontinental Airport reportedly had an engine issue just before takeoff on Sunday.

Houston Airports said that after 8:30 a.m., UA Flight 1382 had to abort its takeoff from IAH on the runway.

Officials said the flight was expected to depart to La Guardia in New York.

The Houston Fire Department responded to the scene to investigate as part of safety protocol and began to assist deplaning passengers, Houston Airports said.

Officials said no injuries were reported, and all passengers deplaned and were bussed back to the terminal. There were 104 passengers and five crew members in total.