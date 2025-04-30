3 Eisenhower High School students seen shooting into bayou, district says

Aldine ISD officials said the campus was placed on lockdown due to police activity in the area, but that has since been lifted.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A lockdown has been lifted at an Aldine ISD school after district officials say three students were seen shooting into a bayou Wednesday morning.

The district said police activity near Eisenhower Senior High School prompted the lockdown. Police in the area observed the three students shooting in the bayou and then fleeing toward the school.

According to the district, one student is in custody, and two remain at large.

"We take these situations seriously. The situation is still under investigation. The safety and security of our students and staff will always be our top priority," Aldine ISD's statement read, in part.

It's unclear if the students will face any charges.

Submit a tip or story idea to ABC13

Have a breaking news tip or an idea for a story you think we should cover? Send it to ABC13 using the form below. If you have a video or photo to send, terms of use apply. If you don't, just hit 'skip upload' and send the details.