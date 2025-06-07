Salmonella outbreak linked to recalled eggs sickens dozens across 7 states: CDC

August Egg Company recalls organic and cage-free brown eggs linked to salmonella outbreak that has left dozens sick across seven states.

The CDC is out with a new alert about a salmonella outbreak linked to recalled eggs.

Health officials say 79 people, including 21 who were hospitalized, across seven states, have gotten sick with salmonella infections linked to eggs recalled by August Egg Company.

The California-based company recalled 1,700,000 dozen organic and cage-free brown eggs, that were sold to restaurants and retailers in Arizona, California, Illinois, Indiana, Nebraska, New Mexico, Nevada, Washington, and Wyoming.

Recalled brown cage-free eggs and brown certified-organic eggs, with sell by dates from March 4, 2025, to June 4, 2025, were distributed in California and Nevada to retail locations including Save Mart, FoodMaxx, Lucky, Smart & Final, Safeway, Raleys, Food 4 Less and Ralphs.

The eggs were also distributed to Walmart locations in California, Washington, Nevada, Arizona, Wyoming, New Mexico, Nebraska, Indiana and Illinois with sell by dates from March 4, 2025, to June 19, 2025.

You can find a list of brands in the official recall notice.

What you should do?

- Do not eat any recalled eggs. Throw them away or return them to where you bought them.

- Wash items and surfaces that may have touched the recalled eggs using hot soapy water or a dishwasher.

- Call your healthcare provider if you have any severe Salmonella symptoms.

What businesses should do?

- Do not sell or serve recalled eggs.

- Wash and sanitize items and surfaces that may have come in contact with recalled eggs.

What to know about salmonella

Salmonella are bacteria (germs) that can make people sick with an illness called salmonellosis. It lives in the intestines of people and animals. People can get infected with Salmonella in many ways, including eating contaminated food, drinking or having contact with contaminated water and touching animals, animal poop and the places animals live and roam.

Most people infected with Salmonella experience diarrhea, fever, and stomach cramps. Symptoms usually start six hours to six days after swallowing the bacteria. Most people recover without treatment after four to seven days.

Some people, especially children younger than five years, adults 65 years and older, and people with weakened immune systems, may experience more severe illnesses that require medical treatment or hospitalization.

You can find more information about salmonella on the CDC's website.