No charges filed in relation to 'credible threats' against state lawmakers in Austin, DPS says

AUSTIN, Texas (KTRK) -- DPS is now confirming that no charges have been pressed against a suspect, who DPS believes made credible threats against Texas lawmakers. That credible threat came just hours after the assassinations and attempted assassinations of Minnesota lawmakers.

DPS said their investigation was sparked by a citizen that called local law enforcement, reporting a man was on his way to a protest at the state capitol and planned to harm lawmakers. That tip led to the grounds of the state capital being evacuated around 1 p.m. as protestors and lawmakers continued with their No Kings protests in Austin.

DPS said the threat against lawmakers was deemed credible, and the investigation led to a traffic stop on SH-71 around 1:30 p.m. in La Grange. La Grange is about halfway between Houston and Austin.

DPS said they pulled the suspect over for speeding. DPS said after pulling over, the driver informed law enforcement they had a handgun, which was seized, and the driver was arrested for a misdemeanor traffic violation, and they were taken in for questioning.

The suspect's name has not been released, and no charges have been pressed in relation to the threats. It's unclear if the suspect is still in custody.

At this point, DPS has not said what the threats were, why they were made, how they were made, or why they were found to be credible.

