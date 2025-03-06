Houston First and Mayor John Whitmire to unveil plans to 'reimagine' convention district

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Thousands of people visit the downtown area each year as the George R. Brown Convention *Center hosts hundreds of events, but the area could soon be getting a makeover.

The Houston First Corporation said this project will reimagine the eastern district of downtown Houston for years to come. They're calling it a transformation.

While the full details are still limited, ABC13 learned about it when Houston First requested to shut down a portion of Polk Street between U.S. 59 and Avenida Americas back in February. At the time, the company said it wasn't ready to release any of the plans yet, but on Thursday, along with Mayor John Whitmire, they will reveal the details and renderings of what the area could look like in the next few years.

This wouldn't be the first time the area has undergone some sort of transformation. The George R. Brown Convention Center, built in 1987, was expanded in 2003.

