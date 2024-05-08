New season of 'Doctor Who' on Disney+ makes history, blazes new path for main character

NEW YORK CITY -- The new season of "Doctor Who" is coming to Disney+ and it's breaking new ground for its iconic main role.

Since the BBC series debuted in 1963, only a handful of actors -- William Hartnell, David Tennant, and Matt Smith just to name a few -- have been lucky enough to step into the time-traveling extraterrestrial's shoes, or Tardis.

But a new era has arrived as Ncuti Gatwa is the 15th actor to take on the title character.

Gatwa is the first Black actor to play the iconic lead role after 60 years.

"I think about time as well, about time and is a show that is about time," said Gatwa. "And about input and lends itself so beautifully to inclusion. I think that like the show has been making people feel, has been giving people an outlet for escapism for a long time. It feels really beautiful to be at the helm of in this time that we're in."

With the support of previous Doctors, he explained what it was like to fill the shoes of a character with such a legacy.

"I'm so excited. Very, very excited, nervous. I hope people like it, but also ready! It's been like, two years in the making. So I'm very, very ready for people to see it now. David, Matt and Jodie were all very generous in like, telling me how to handle the pressure of it all," he explained.

Gatwa is joined in his adventures fighting new monsters and villains by his companion, Ruby, played by Millie Gibson.

"I didn't expect for this to happen in a million years, and it's happened pretty quickly. I love Ruby Sunday. She's fierce. She's curious, and I think with playing my own age, it adds an element to her personality in a youthful sort of sense," said Gibson during an interview with On The Red Carpet.

When asked by entertainment reporter Joelle Garguilo what is going on in the "Who-niverse," neither gave any spoilers, but acknowledged fans will be in for a thrill ride.

Showrunner, executive producer and writer Russell Davies said that viewers won't see much change this season from what made the show so legendary.

"Absolutely nothing," Davies said. "Everything is explained to you from scratch. We meet The Beatles, we go to 'Bridgerton,' but really Ncuti and Millie are the heart of the show."

The show celebrated its new season and worldwide release with a U.S. premiere in Los Angeles.

"Doctor Who" hits Disney+ on May 10.

Disney is the parent company of this station.