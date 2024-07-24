DNC Rules Committee formalizes nomination process

Meeting comes with Democratic National Convention set for Chicago next month

CHICAGO -- The Rules Committee for the Democratic National Convention met Wednesday to formalize the nomination process for the presidential nominee.

All of this comes less than a month from the start of the DNC in Chicago

The DNC is set to move forward with a virtual roll call vote, as it pushes ahead to choose a presidential nominee before the party gathers in Chicago next month.

Vice President Kamala Harris is overwhelmingly favored to replace President Joe Biden at the top of the ticket.

But, there is still time for other candidates to get into the race.

Wednesday, members of the DNC Rules Committee took up a proposal on how to move forward.

It would mean delegates could begin voting on the party's presidential nominees as early as next week under a draft plan released by the DNC.

The plans are to have it all finalized by Aug. 3, and maybe even sooner.

It all depends on whether the Kamala Harris campaign momentum is enough to scare off any potential rivals.

Harris gave the keynote speech to the Zeta Phi Beta sorority meeting in Indianapolis Wednesday, campaigning as the presumptive nominee.

It comes one day after Harris told supporters at a rally in Milwaukee that she had already secured enough delegate support to win the nomination.

Now, Harris is clearly focused on the White House, and not any potential rivals.

"And we know, when we organize, mountains move; when we mobilize, nations change; and when we vote, we make history," she said.

The rules committee held a virtual meeting to vote on the formal ground rules for the nomination process.

"As a party, we have an obligation to design and implement a fair nomination process for delegates to officially express their preferences through a vote," said Jaime Harrison, Democratic National Committee chairman.

Other interested candidates have until Saturday to declare their intention to seek the nomination.

The virtual voting would then begin in early August for qualified candidates.

With the momentum Harris has already established, it seems highly unlikely anyone else will run.

A new CNN poll, conducted after Biden announced he was ending his reelection campaign and endorsing Harris, shows the vice president trailing Donald Trump 46-to-49%, with the margin of error making it a virtual tie.

"So let us continue to fight with optimism, with faith and with hope. Because, when we fight, we win," Harris said.

The virtual nomination process has to be finished in time for the nominee to select a vice presidential running mate and get it certified before Aug. 7. That's the date needed to qualify to get on the ballot in Ohio.