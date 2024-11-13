Disney 'Zombies' star Freya Skye releases music video for first holiday single 'Winter Dream'

The Disney 'Zombies' star is getting into the festive spirit with her first holiday single and music video

LOS ANGELES -- There's finally a chill in the air, and we can't wait to ring in the holiday spirit with some festive music!

Rising Disney star Freya Skye has released her latest single "Winter Dream" just in time for the start of the season.

Earlier this year, Skye signed a first-time simultaneous record and TV deal with Disney, and in addition to her music, Skye is set to star in "Zombies 4: Dawn of the Vampires" as Nova, alongside returning stars Milo Manheim and Meg Donnelly.

On The Red Carpet spoke to Skye about the making of the "Winter Dream" music video and getting into the holiday spirit.

"We shot the video in June, and I was like, it's summer. I'm in a Christmas outfit. I'm sweating 'cause it was really sunny, and I literally feel like I've been in the Christmas spirit since June. From like, recording the song to filming the video, I'm just so glad it's finally out."

And what better way to liven up a music video than bringing your pup to set?

"She is literally my whole world! I love her so much. When we were talking about what we were thinking for the 'Winter Dream' music video, I was like, 'I feel like a dog, just a cozy vibe would be great,'" she explained. "I was like, 'My dog is very well behaved. She's adorable. She knows me. I think she would just be the perfect candidate for this job!' I was obviously joking, but having her on set was so much fun!"

We loved seeing little Ruby on screen!

"I'm forever in the Christmas spirit. January? Christmas spirit. July? Christmas spirit. December? Especially Christmas spirit! But I'm always in it," she laughed.

You can catch up on the "Zombies" movies, streaming now on Disney+.

"Winter Dream" is out now on your favorite music streaming platforms.

