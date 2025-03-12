Disney releases full trailer for new 'Lilo & Stitch' live action reimagining

Disney's "Lilo & Stitch" first full trailer shows lots of live-action goodness with our adorable alien. The film is in theaters May 23.

Disney's "Lilo & Stitch" first full trailer shows lots of live-action goodness with our adorable alien. The film is in theaters May 23.

Disney's "Lilo & Stitch" first full trailer shows lots of live-action goodness with our adorable alien. The film is in theaters May 23.

Disney's "Lilo & Stitch" first full trailer shows lots of live-action goodness with our adorable alien. The film is in theaters May 23.

We're getting the first full trailer for "Lilo & Stitch," the highly anticipated live-action reimagining of the 2002 film.

According to the official synopsis, the movie tells "the wildly funny and touching story of a lonely Hawaiian girl and the fugitive alien who helps to mend her broken family."

Chris Sanders is back as the voice of "Stitch." Maia Kealoha plays the adorable Lilo. The film also stars Sydney Elizebeth Agudong, Billy Magnussen, Tia Carrere, Hannah Waddingham, Courtney B. Vance, and Zach Galifianakis.

On The Red Carpet met Kealoha last November at the "Moana 2" premiere where she revealed this role came up shortly after she declared she wanted to be an actor at the tender age of five.

"My mom's like 'I'm submitting you.' I'm like, 'yeaahhh!' A month later I got the role and I was speechless... speechless. I'm not gonna spoil the movie so I'm not gonna give that much detail. But it's gonna be very touching, happy, exciting," she said.

"Lilo & Stitch" is in theaters May 23.

The Walt Disney Company is the parent company of this ABC station.

