Disney cruise to set sail in Tokyo in 2029

Planning your next vacation? Starting in 2029, Disney will offer cruise vacations in Japan. Itineraries and onboard experiences are yet to be announced.

LOS ANGELES -- Disney announced on Tuesday that they will be offering cruise vacations in Japan.

The ship will set sail in 2029 and be the ninth vessel in the company's growing fleet.

Some of the company's other ships currently sail to the Caribbean, Hawaii and Europe, according to the Disney Cruise website.

The new Tokyo-based ship will hold up to 4,000 passengers.

Itineraries and onboard experiences are yet to be announced, but other Disney cruise ships currently offer Broadway-caliber entertainment, fireworks at sea, elaborate recreation facilities and more.

The new vessel is part of a deal with Japan's Oriental Land Company, which operates the Tokyo Disney Resort.

The cruise ship industry has rebounded strongly after a global shutdown during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Disney is the parent company of this station.