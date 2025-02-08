Former Chicago Bears head coach Dick Jauron dies at 74

CHICAGO -- Former Chicago Bears head coach Dick Jauron, who was named the AP Coach of the Year in 2001 after leading the Bears to a 13-3 record, died Saturday. He was 74.

Jauron coached the Bears from 1999-2003, finishing with a 35-45 record in Chicago, He later coached theBuffalo Bills from 2006-09 where he went 24-33 in three plus seasons. He was also the interim head coach for the Detroit Lions for the final five games of the 2005 season.

Prior to his coaching career, Jauron was an NFL safety for eight seasons. He was selected in the fourth round of the 1973 NFL draft by the Lions where he played for five years before finishing his playing career with the Cincinnati Bengals.

Jauron, a standout running back at Yale, was inducted into the College Football Hall of Fame in 2015.